APH reports 264 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 80 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 264 new cases of COVID-19, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 113 new cases, one new COVID-19-related death and 33 recoveries.

In Randall County, 151 new cases were reported, five new COVID-19-related deaths and 47 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.18%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2178302
Beaver6509561
Briscoe1747243
Carson61328829
Castro1,093401,359
Childress1,761221,721
Cimarron3932326
Collingsworth33011419
Cottle2009240
Curry8,4991357,535
Dallam1,110111,294
Deaf Smith2,614903,454
Donley30018625
Gray2,938903,885
Hall49015563
Hardeman39614443
Hansford469271,143
Hartley76510938
Hemphill6743717
Hutchinson3,2791033,972
Lipscomb39512438
Moore2,645923,562
Ochiltree1,419381,569
Oldham2086377
Parmer1,091431,544
Potter26,55059124,175
Quay1,521261,148
Randall27,64738925,097
Roberts1001106
Roosevelt3,387752,786
Sherman23816290
Swisher1,010251,484
Texas4,431394,049
Union49712369
Wheeler69015783
TOTAL98,5802,02698,266

