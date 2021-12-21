APH reports 264 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 80 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 264 new cases of COVID-19, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 113 new cases, one new COVID-19-related death and 33 recoveries.
In Randall County, 151 new cases were reported, five new COVID-19-related deaths and 47 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.18%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|217
|8
|302
|Beaver
|650
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|174
|7
|243
|Carson
|613
|28
|829
|Castro
|1,093
|40
|1,359
|Childress
|1,761
|22
|1,721
|Cimarron
|393
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|330
|11
|419
|Cottle
|200
|9
|240
|Curry
|8,499
|135
|7,535
|Dallam
|1,110
|11
|1,294
|Deaf Smith
|2,614
|90
|3,454
|Donley
|300
|18
|625
|Gray
|2,938
|90
|3,885
|Hall
|490
|15
|563
|Hardeman
|396
|14
|443
|Hansford
|469
|27
|1,143
|Hartley
|765
|10
|938
|Hemphill
|674
|3
|717
|Hutchinson
|3,279
|103
|3,972
|Lipscomb
|395
|12
|438
|Moore
|2,645
|92
|3,562
|Ochiltree
|1,419
|38
|1,569
|Oldham
|208
|6
|377
|Parmer
|1,091
|43
|1,544
|Potter
|26,550
|591
|24,175
|Quay
|1,521
|26
|1,148
|Randall
|27,647
|389
|25,097
|Roberts
|100
|1
|106
|Roosevelt
|3,387
|75
|2,786
|Sherman
|238
|16
|290
|Swisher
|1,010
|25
|1,484
|Texas
|4,431
|39
|4,049
|Union
|497
|12
|369
|Wheeler
|690
|15
|783
|TOTAL
|98,580
|2,026
|98,266