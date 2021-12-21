APH reports 264 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 80 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 264 new cases of COVID-19, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 113 new cases, one new COVID-19-related death and 33 recoveries.

In Randall County, 151 new cases were reported, five new COVID-19-related deaths and 47 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.18%.