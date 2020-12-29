APH reports 262 new cases, 7 deaths, 920 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 262 new cases, seven new deaths, and 920 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 89 new cases, four death, and 377 recoveries.
In Randall County, 173 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 543 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.86%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|71
|5
|79
|Beaver
|300
|2
|280
|Briscoe
|49
|2
|72
|Carson
|164
|7
|218
|Castro
|566
|14
|676
|Childress
|1,140
|7
|1,072
|Cimarron
|101
|1
|96
|Collingsworth
|146
|5
|160
|Cottle
|97
|5
|133
|Curry
|3,943
|43
|2,256
|Dallam
|871
|9
|829
|Deaf Smith
|2,370
|54
|2,218
|Donley
|126
|7
|210
|Gray
|1,479
|31
|1,515
|Hall
|179
|5
|169
|Hardeman
|196
|8
|241
|Hansford
|275
|12
|447
|Hartley
|582
|9
|549
|Hemphill
|375
|1
|317
|Hutchinson
|824
|43
|979
|Lipscomb
|198
|7
|171
|Moore
|1,812
|45
|1,899
|Ochiltree
|795
|15
|748
|Oldham
|72
|2
|87
|Parmer
|769
|32
|951
|Potter
|15,037
|298
|13,043
|Quay
|331
|6
|159
|Randall
|13,762
|182
|11,504
|Roberts
|39
|1
|32
|Roosevelt
|1,469
|22
|674
|Sherman
|97
|4
|97
|Swisher
|334
|12
|526
|Texas
|2,926
|16
|2,767
|Union
|190
|7
|50
|Wheeler
|380
|7
|360
|TOTAL
|52,065
|927
|45,584
