APH reports 262 new cases, 7 deaths, 920 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 262 new cases, seven new deaths, and 920 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 89 new cases, four death, and 377 recoveries.

In Randall County, 173 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 543 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.86%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong71579
Beaver3002280
Briscoe49272
Carson1647218
Castro56614676
Childress1,14071,072
Cimarron101196
Collingsworth1465160
Cottle975133
Curry3,943432,256
Dallam8719829
Deaf Smith2,370542,218
Donley1267210
Gray1,479311,515
Hall1795169
Hardeman1968241
Hansford27512447
Hartley5829549
Hemphill3751317
Hutchinson82443979
Lipscomb1987171
Moore1,812451,899
Ochiltree79515748
Oldham72287
Parmer76932951
Potter15,03729813,043
Quay3316159
Randall13,76218211,504
Roberts39132
Roosevelt1,46922674
Sherman97497
Swisher33412526
Texas2,926162,767
Union190750
Wheeler3807360
TOTAL52,06592745,584
