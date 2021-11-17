APH reports 248 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 104 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 248 new cases of COVID-19, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 104 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 98 new cases, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 34 recoveries.
In Randall County, 150 new cases were reported and 70 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.48%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|198
|7
|277
|Beaver
|576
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|150
|7
|219
|Carson
|555
|24
|763
|Castro
|991
|38
|1,300
|Childress
|1,555
|21
|1,573
|Cimarron
|334
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|301
|11
|387
|Cottle
|185
|9
|226
|Curry
|7,638
|125
|7,126
|Dallam
|1,047
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,516
|82
|3,323
|Donley
|266
|18
|571
|Gray
|2,639
|81
|3,443
|Hall
|435
|15
|520
|Hardeman
|392
|14
|442
|Hansford
|450
|25
|1,107
|Hartley
|696
|10
|861
|Hemphill
|638
|3
|697
|Hutchinson
|2,926
|93
|3,616
|Lipscomb
|359
|12
|377
|Moore
|2,560
|88
|3,392
|Ochiltree
|1,356
|37
|1,497
|Oldham
|191
|6
|355
|Parmer
|1,049
|40
|1,475
|Potter
|24,312
|561
|22,701
|Quay
|1,133
|23
|972
|Randall
|24,859
|364
|23,080
|Roberts
|84
|1
|94
|Roosevelt
|2,858
|70
|2,598
|Sherman
|230
|15
|280
|Swisher
|980
|22
|1,454
|Texas
|4,185
|39
|4,049
|Union
|375
|12
|336
|Wheeler
|632
|13
|742
|TOTAL
|89,188
|1,910
|91,989