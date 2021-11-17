APH reports 248 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 104 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 248 new cases of COVID-19, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 104 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 98 new cases, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 34 recoveries.

In Randall County, 150 new cases were reported and 70 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.48%.