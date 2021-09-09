APH reports 248 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 193 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 248 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 193 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 109 new cases, one death, and 103 recoveries.

In Randall County, 139 new cases were reported along with 90 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.80%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1747225
Beaver5006486
Briscoe1247192
Carson49217651
Castro855331,115
Childress1,388181,374
Cimarron2892277
Collingsworth2709340
Cottle1589197
Curry6,590935,556
Dallam973111,099
Deaf Smith2,359683,047
Donley23816443
Gray2,401632,746
Hall41115486
Hardeman35612407
Hansford41324988
Hartley67510780
Hemphill5783604
Hutchinson2,295742,712
Lipscomb32612346
Moore2,389772,951
Ochiltree1,147291,242
Oldham1634301
Parmer995351,365
Potter21,25850518,666
Quay78212594
Randall21,20433718,560
Roberts71170
Roosevelt2,457632,100
Sherman21713254
Swisher54720949
Texas3,749353,656
Union28310264
Wheeler57312617
TOTAL77,7091,66275,660
