APH reports 248 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 193 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 248 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 193 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 109 new cases, one death, and 103 recoveries.

In Randall County, 139 new cases were reported along with 90 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.80%.