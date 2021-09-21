APH reports 246 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths and 129 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 246 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, and 129 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 113 new cases, six deaths, and 59 recoveries.

In Randall County, 133 new cases were reported along with 3 deaths and 70 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 17.10%.