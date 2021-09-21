APH reports 246 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths and 129 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 246 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, and 129 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 113 new cases, six deaths, and 59 recoveries.
In Randall County, 133 new cases were reported along with 3 deaths and 70 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 17.10%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|178
|7
|230
|Beaver
|511
|6
|495
|Briscoe
|125
|7
|192
|Carson
|498
|18
|660
|Castro
|868
|33
|1,134
|Childress
|1,397
|18
|1,391
|Cimarron
|293
|2
|282
|Collingsworth
|270
|9
|342
|Cottle
|161
|9
|200
|Curry
|6,891
|96
|5,831
|Dallam
|973
|11
|1,099
|Deaf Smith
|2,381
|68
|3,082
|Donley
|243
|17
|445
|Gray
|2,428
|64
|2,836
|Hall
|412
|15
|487
|Hardeman
|367
|13
|418
|Hansford
|415
|25
|999
|Hartley
|675
|10
|780
|Hemphill
|591
|3
|611
|Hutchinson
|2,385
|76
|2,779
|Lipscomb
|329
|12
|348
|Moore
|2,429
|79
|3,010
|Ochiltree
|1,166
|32
|1,263
|Oldham
|167
|4
|306
|Parmer
|1,013
|35
|1,386
|Potter
|22,080
|527
|19,512
|Quay
|854
|12
|673
|Randall
|22,118
|344
|19,480
|Roberts
|71
|1
|75
|Roosevelt
|2,530
|65
|2,225
|Sherman
|225
|13
|254
|Swisher
|555
|21
|961
|Texas
|3,810
|36
|3,726
|Union
|309
|10
|265
|Wheeler
|581
|12
|631
|TOTAL
|80,336
|1,716
|78,896