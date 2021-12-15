APH reports 245 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, and 170 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Amarillo APH Report Card Dec. 15, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 245 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, and 170 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 116 new cases, three deaths, and 58 recoveries.

In Randall County, 129 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 112 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 21.95%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2158297
Beaver6369561
Briscoe1747232
Carson60328813
Castro1,072401,339
Childress1,727221,701
Cimarron3732326
Collingsworth31211413
Cottle1989230
Curry8,2821317,428
Dallam1,101111,261
Deaf Smith2,590873,423
Donley29318622
Gray2,891873,779
Hall46415557
Hardeman39514442
Hansford466271,130
Hartley76010924
Hemphill6583711
Hutchinson3,261993,873
Lipscomb38712428
Moore2,636913,534
Ochiltree1,413381,555
Oldham2026371
Parmer1,082421,531
Potter26,21658723,831
Quay1,462251,063
Randall27,29438024,644
Roberts951104
Roosevelt3,260722,761
Sherman23716286
Swisher1,001251,468
Texas4,369394,049
Union46812354
Wheeler68014774
TOTAL97,5662,00497,001

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss