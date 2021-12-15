APH reports 245 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, and 170 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 245 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, and 170 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 116 new cases, three deaths, and 58 recoveries.

In Randall County, 129 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 112 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 21.95%.