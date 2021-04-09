APH reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and nine recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, one death and nine recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has eight new cases and three recoveries.

In Randall County, six new cases were reported, one death and six recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.01%.