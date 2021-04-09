APH reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and nine recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, one death and nine recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has eight new cases and three recoveries.

In Randall County, six new cases were reported, one death and six recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.01%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1286163
Beaver4606443
Briscoe835138
Carson31814440
Castro68732901
Childress1,324171,334
Cimarron2121205
Collingsworth2329273
Cottle1437183
Curry5,050734,816
Dallam1,01991,009
Deaf Smith2,097652,688
Donley19715352
Gray1,902542,107
Hall33714416
Hardeman31512356
Hansford38023829
Hartley7299719
Hemphill5142548
Hutchinson1,358711,702
Lipscomb29012293
Moore2,059712,287
Ochiltree969261,038
Oldham1314252
Parmer890351,181
Potter17,26343916,735
Quay4278409
Randall16,57029016,158
Roberts56157
Roosevelt1,875531,771
Sherman18612197
Swisher42817768
Texas3,491323,403
Union2469205
Wheeler46410498
TOTAL62,8301,46464,873
