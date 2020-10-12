APH reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 62 recoveries for the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Monday 10 12 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 238 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 95 new cases, totaling to 6,706. One new death was reported in Potter, bringing the total to 77. 26 new recoveries total to 4,564.

In Randall County, 143 new cases were reported today, bringing the total to 3,802. 36 new recoveries total at 2,693.

APH is reporting that the Amarillo area’s hospitalization rate is at 10.44%. The rate is calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Service (TDSHS) and includes the entire Panhandle Regional Advisory Council.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5 p.m. on October 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong17112
Beaver7374
Briscoe16111
Carson3921
Castro2745248
Childress8167
Cimarron3230
Collingsworth1917
Cottle32327
Curry1,0937527
Dallam3115257
Deaf Smith1,172221,054
Donley75161
Gray3649306
Hall35125
Hardeman40125
Hansford1816107
Hartley1734142
Hemphill12480
Hutchinson2606194
Lipscomb54131
Moore1,221221,143
Ochiltree1955127
Oldham22116
Parmer45913416
Potter6,706774,564
Quay79250
Randall3,802492,693
Roberts1410
Roosevelt3456179
Sherman71162
Swisher1193103
Texas1,673101,547
Union37218
Wheeler5146
TOTAL19,25926314,290
