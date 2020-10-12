APH reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 62 recoveries for the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 238 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 95 new cases, totaling to 6,706. One new death was reported in Potter, bringing the total to 77. 26 new recoveries total to 4,564.
In Randall County, 143 new cases were reported today, bringing the total to 3,802. 36 new recoveries total at 2,693.
APH is reporting that the Amarillo area’s hospitalization rate is at 10.44%. The rate is calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Service (TDSHS) and includes the entire Panhandle Regional Advisory Council.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5 p.m. on October 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|17
|1
|12
|Beaver
|73
|–
|74
|Briscoe
|16
|1
|11
|Carson
|39
|–
|21
|Castro
|274
|5
|248
|Childress
|81
|–
|67
|Cimarron
|32
|–
|30
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|32
|3
|27
|Curry
|1,093
|7
|527
|Dallam
|311
|5
|257
|Deaf Smith
|1,172
|22
|1,054
|Donley
|75
|1
|61
|Gray
|364
|9
|306
|Hall
|35
|1
|25
|Hardeman
|40
|1
|25
|Hansford
|181
|6
|107
|Hartley
|173
|4
|142
|Hemphill
|124
|–
|80
|Hutchinson
|260
|6
|194
|Lipscomb
|54
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,221
|22
|1,143
|Ochiltree
|195
|5
|127
|Oldham
|22
|1
|16
|Parmer
|459
|13
|416
|Potter
|6,706
|77
|4,564
|Quay
|79
|2
|50
|Randall
|3,802
|49
|2,693
|Roberts
|14
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|345
|6
|179
|Sherman
|71
|1
|62
|Swisher
|119
|3
|103
|Texas
|1,673
|10
|1,547
|Union
|37
|2
|18
|Wheeler
|51
|–
|46
|TOTAL
|19,259
|263
|14,290
