APH reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 62 recoveries for the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 238 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 95 new cases, totaling to 6,706. One new death was reported in Potter, bringing the total to 77. 26 new recoveries total to 4,564.

In Randall County, 143 new cases were reported today, bringing the total to 3,802. 36 new recoveries total at 2,693.

APH is reporting that the Amarillo area’s hospitalization rate is at 10.44%. The rate is calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Service (TDSHS) and includes the entire Panhandle Regional Advisory Council.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5 p.m. on October 12, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 17 1 12 Beaver 73 – 74 Briscoe 16 1 11 Carson 39 – 21 Castro 274 5 248 Childress 81 – 67 Cimarron 32 – 30 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 32 3 27 Curry 1,093 7 527 Dallam 311 5 257 Deaf Smith 1,172 22 1,054 Donley 75 1 61 Gray 364 9 306 Hall 35 1 25 Hardeman 40 1 25 Hansford 181 6 107 Hartley 173 4 142 Hemphill 124 – 80 Hutchinson 260 6 194 Lipscomb 54 1 31 Moore 1,221 22 1,143 Ochiltree 195 5 127 Oldham 22 1 16 Parmer 459 13 416 Potter 6,706 77 4,564 Quay 79 2 50 Randall 3,802 49 2,693 Roberts 14 – 10 Roosevelt 345 6 179 Sherman 71 1 62 Swisher 119 3 103 Texas 1,673 10 1,547 Union 37 2 18 Wheeler 51 – 46 TOTAL 19,259 263 14,290

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: