APH reports 234 new cases, 2 deaths, 179 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 234 new cases, two deaths, and 179 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 104 new cases and 80 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 130 new cases were reported along with two new deaths and 99 new recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.47%. This is the fourth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 21, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 18 1 12 Beaver 82 – 70 Briscoe 20 1 13 Carson 50 – 29 Castro 289 6 254 Childress 104 – 73 Cimarron 36 – 32 Collingsworth 20 – 19 Cottle 33 3 31 Curry 1,338 9 592 Dallam 365 6 313 Deaf Smith 1,233 25 1,100 Donley 83 1 64 Gray 406 10 333 Hall 40 1 31 Hardeman 59 1 42 Hansford 187 6 132 Hartley 199 4 171 Hemphill 145 – 91 Hutchinson 291 7 217 Lipscomb 65 1 34 Moore 1,279 22 1,154 Ochiltree 266 5 134 Oldham 25 2 17 Parmer 538 17 422 Potter 7,446 96 4,930 Quay 93 2 57 Randall 4,662 55 3,087 Roberts 14 – 12 Roosevelt 392 7 200 Sherman 72 1 64 Swisher 135 3 103 Texas 1,741 10 1,641 Union 39 2 19 Wheeler 63 – 49 TOTAL 21,828 304 15,541

