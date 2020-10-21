APH reports 234 new cases, 2 deaths, 179 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 234 new cases, two deaths, and 179 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 104 new cases and 80 new recoveries.
In Randall County, 130 new cases were reported along with two new deaths and 99 new recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.47%. This is the fourth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|18
|1
|12
|Beaver
|82
|–
|70
|Briscoe
|20
|1
|13
|Carson
|50
|–
|29
|Castro
|289
|6
|254
|Childress
|104
|–
|73
|Cimarron
|36
|–
|32
|Collingsworth
|20
|–
|19
|Cottle
|33
|3
|31
|Curry
|1,338
|9
|592
|Dallam
|365
|6
|313
|Deaf Smith
|1,233
|25
|1,100
|Donley
|83
|1
|64
|Gray
|406
|10
|333
|Hall
|40
|1
|31
|Hardeman
|59
|1
|42
|Hansford
|187
|6
|132
|Hartley
|199
|4
|171
|Hemphill
|145
|–
|91
|Hutchinson
|291
|7
|217
|Lipscomb
|65
|1
|34
|Moore
|1,279
|22
|1,154
|Ochiltree
|266
|5
|134
|Oldham
|25
|2
|17
|Parmer
|538
|17
|422
|Potter
|7,446
|96
|4,930
|Quay
|93
|2
|57
|Randall
|4,662
|55
|3,087
|Roberts
|14
|–
|12
|Roosevelt
|392
|7
|200
|Sherman
|72
|1
|64
|Swisher
|135
|3
|103
|Texas
|1,741
|10
|1,641
|Union
|39
|2
|19
|Wheeler
|63
|–
|49
|TOTAL
|21,828
|304
|15,541
