APH reports 234 new cases, 2 deaths, 179 recoveries in Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 10 21 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 234 new cases, two deaths, and 179 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 104 new cases and 80 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 130 new cases were reported along with two new deaths and 99 new recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.47%. This is the fourth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong18112
Beaver8270
Briscoe20113
Carson5029
Castro2896254
Childress10473
Cimarron3632
Collingsworth2019
Cottle33331
Curry1,3389592
Dallam3656313
Deaf Smith1,233251,100
Donley83164
Gray40610333
Hall40131
Hardeman59142
Hansford1876132
Hartley1994171
Hemphill14591
Hutchinson2917217
Lipscomb65134
Moore1,279221,154
Ochiltree2665134
Oldham25217
Parmer53817422
Potter7,446964,930
Quay93257
Randall4,662553,087
Roberts1412
Roosevelt3927200
Sherman72164
Swisher1353103
Texas1,741101,641
Union39219
Wheeler6349
TOTAL21,82830415,541
