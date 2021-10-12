APH reports 232 new cases of COVID-19 and 99 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 232 new cases of COVID-19 and 99 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 110 new cases and 27 recoveries.
In Randall County, 122 new cases were reported along with 72 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|183
|7
|249
|Beaver
|539
|6
|524
|Briscoe
|132
|7
|198
|Carson
|521
|23
|711
|Castro
|924
|34
|1,211
|Childress
|1,477
|20
|1,481
|Cimarron
|302
|2
|299
|Collingsworth
|282
|9
|371
|Cottle
|171
|9
|212
|Curry
|7,159
|106
|6,472
|Dallam
|1,020
|11
|1,196
|Deaf Smith
|2,456
|70
|3,245
|Donley
|254
|18
|525
|Gray
|2,534
|73
|3,240
|Hall
|420
|15
|499
|Hardeman
|384
|13
|435
|Hansford
|438
|26
|1,048
|Hartley
|675
|10
|839
|Hemphill
|619
|3
|663
|Hutchinson
|2,648
|85
|3,231
|Lipscomb
|336
|12
|360
|Moore
|2,477
|82
|3,209
|Ochiltree
|1,251
|32
|1,338
|Oldham
|176
|6
|325
|Parmer
|1,027
|35
|1,442
|Potter
|22,938
|540
|21,190
|Quay
|966
|17
|762
|Randall
|23,113
|357
|21,427
|Roberts
|77
|1
|84
|Roosevelt
|2,611
|68
|2,389
|Sherman
|228
|15
|279
|Swisher
|933
|22
|1,359
|Texas
|3,933
|37
|3,844
|Union
|332
|11
|279
|Wheeler
|614
|13
|699
|TOTAL
|84,152
|1,794
|85,716