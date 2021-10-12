APH reports 232 new cases of COVID-19 and 99 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 232 new cases of COVID-19 and 99 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 110 new cases and 27 recoveries.

In Randall County, 122 new cases were reported along with 72 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1837249
Beaver5396524
Briscoe1327198
Carson52123711
Castro924341,211
Childress1,477201,481
Cimarron3022299
Collingsworth2829371
Cottle1719212
Curry7,1591066,472
Dallam1,020111,196
Deaf Smith2,456703,245
Donley25418525
Gray2,534733,240
Hall42015499
Hardeman38413435
Hansford438261,048
Hartley67510839
Hemphill6193663
Hutchinson2,648853,231
Lipscomb33612360
Moore2,477823,209
Ochiltree1,251321,338
Oldham1766325
Parmer1,027351,442
Potter22,93854021,190
Quay96617762
Randall23,11335721,427
Roberts77184
Roosevelt2,611682,389
Sherman22815279
Swisher933221,359
Texas3,933373,844
Union33211279
Wheeler61413699
TOTAL84,1521,79485,716
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss