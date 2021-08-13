APH reports 231 new cases of COVID-19, 41 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries.

Randall County reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.53%.