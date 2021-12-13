APH reports 231 new cases of COVID-19, 260 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 231 new cases of COVID-19 and 260 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 132 new cases and 150 recoveries.

In Randall County, 99 new cases were reported and 110 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 20.64%.