APH reports 231 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 103 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 231 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 103 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 110 new cases, 2 deaths, and 43 recoveries.
In Randall County, 121 new cases were reported and 60 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.25%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|167
|7
|215
|Beaver
|482
|6
|470
|Briscoe
|119
|7
|180
|Carson
|481
|14
|628
|Castro
|799
|32
|1,071
|Childress
|1,343
|17
|1,356
|Cimarron
|263
|2
|250
|Collingsworth
|263
|9
|330
|Cottle
|153
|7
|193
|Curry
|5,996
|88
|5,338
|Dallam
|906
|9
|1,031
|Deaf Smith
|2,315
|68
|2,965
|Donley
|225
|15
|427
|Gray
|2,294
|60
|2,553
|Hall
|406
|15
|479
|Hardeman
|347
|12
|396
|Hansford
|408
|24
|948
|Hartley
|632
|9
|735
|Hemphill
|561
|3
|592
|Hutchinson
|2,152
|72
|2,517
|Lipscomb
|321
|12
|344
|Moore
|2,350
|76
|2,817
|Ochiltree
|1,104
|29
|1,208
|Oldham
|163
|4
|294
|Parmer
|962
|35
|1,305
|Potter
|20,107
|490
|17,804
|Quay
|687
|12
|534
|Randall
|19,887
|326
|17,528
|Roberts
|62
|1
|65
|Roosevelt
|2,315
|61
|2,008
|Sherman
|211
|12
|232
|Swisher
|514
|19
|904
|Texas
|3,625
|35
|3,568
|Union
|273
|10
|254
|Wheeler
|544
|12
|570
|TOTAL
|73,752
|1,612
|72,386