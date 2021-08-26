APH reports 231 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 103 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 231 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 103 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 110 new cases, 2 deaths, and 43 recoveries.

In Randall County, 121 new cases were reported and 60 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.25%.