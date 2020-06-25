APH reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 179 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases and 179 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APHD, there are 11 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,854. Potter County also reporting 146 new recoveries, totaling to 1,807.
There are 12 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 821. Randall County also reporting 33 recoveries, totaling at 588.
The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on June 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|65
|1
|34
|Childress
|7
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|115
|–
|46
|Dallam
|76
|–
|33
|Deaf Smith
|262
|16
|165
|Donley
|27
|–
|27
|Gray
|113
|4
|100
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|2
|Hansford
|24
|2
|18
|Hartley
|23
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|5
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|54
|–
|42
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|4
|Moore
|881
|14
|784
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|48
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|167
|3
|88
|Potter
|2,854
|39
|1,807
|Quay
|5
|1
|3
|Randall
|821
|6
|588
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|1
|27
|Sherman
|30
|–
|27
|Swisher
|24
|1
|20
|Texas
|983
|6
|966
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6746
|101
|4,926
