APH reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 179 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases and 179 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APHD, there are 11 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,854. Potter County also reporting 146 new recoveries, totaling to 1,807.

There are 12 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 821. Randall County also reporting 33 recoveries, totaling at 588.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on June 25, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 30 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 6 Castro 65 1 34 Childress 7 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 115 – 46 Dallam 76 – 33 Deaf Smith 262 16 165 Donley 27 – 27 Gray 113 4 100 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – 2 Hansford 24 2 18 Hartley 23 2 11 Hemphill 5 – 1 Hutchinson 54 – 42 Lipscomb 9 – 4 Moore 881 14 784 Ochiltree 53 2 48 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 167 3 88 Potter 2,854 39 1,807 Quay 5 1 3 Randall 821 6 588 Roberts 3 – 2 Roosevelt 53 1 27 Sherman 30 – 27 Swisher 24 1 20 Texas 983 6 966 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 16 – 16 TOTAL 6746 101 4,926

