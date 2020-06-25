APH reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 179 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases and 179 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APHD, there are 11 new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,854. Potter County also reporting 146 new recoveries, totaling to 1,807.

There are 12 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 821. Randall County also reporting 33 recoveries, totaling at 588.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on June 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe11
Carson66
Castro65134
Childress72
Cimarron11
Collingsworth55
Cottle413
Curry11546
Dallam7633
Deaf Smith26216165
Donley2727
Gray1134100
Hall212
Hardeman42
Hansford24218
Hartley23211
Hemphill51
Hutchinson5442
Lipscomb94
Moore88114784
Ochiltree53248
Oldham413
Parmer167388
Potter2,854391,807
Quay513
Randall8216588
Roberts32
Roosevelt53127
Sherman3027
Swisher24120
Texas9836966
Union51
Wheeler1616
TOTAL67461014,926
