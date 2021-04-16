APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, and 6 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has nine new cases, and one recovery.
In Randall County, 14 new cases were reported, with five recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|132
|6
|163
|Beaver
|470
|6
|451
|Briscoe
|91
|5
|148
|Carson
|355
|14
|473
|Castro
|707
|32
|919
|Childress
|1,356
|17
|1,379
|Cimarron
|212
|1
|206
|Collingsworth
|239
|9
|294
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,056
|74
|4,821
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,010
|Deaf Smith
|2,093
|66
|2,676
|Donley
|199
|15
|360
|Gray
|1,986
|55
|2,195
|Hall
|361
|14
|438
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|359
|Hansford
|388
|25
|852
|Hartley
|622
|9
|719
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|557
|Hutchinson
|1,516
|71
|1,836
|Lipscomb
|299
|12
|299
|Moore
|2,095
|72
|2,324
|Ochiltree
|989
|26
|1,056
|Oldham
|138
|4
|259
|Parmer
|897
|35
|1,190
|Potter
|17,308
|442
|16,756
|Quay
|428
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,618
|292
|16,177
|Roberts
|56
|1
|57
|Roosevelt
|1,877
|53
|1,778
|Sherman
|188
|12
|199
|Swisher
|435
|17
|782
|Texas
|3,497
|32
|3,407
|Union
|246
|9
|209
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|511
|TOTAL
|63,171
|1,474
|65,470
