APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, and 6 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has nine new cases, and one recovery.

In Randall County, 14 new cases were reported, with five recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1326163
Beaver4706451
Briscoe915148
Carson35514473
Castro70732919
Childress1,356171,379
Cimarron2121206
Collingsworth2399294
Cottle1437183
Curry5,056744,821
Dallam89191,010
Deaf Smith2,093662,676
Donley19915360
Gray1,986552,195
Hall36114438
Hardeman31512359
Hansford38825852
Hartley6229719
Hemphill5172557
Hutchinson1,516711,836
Lipscomb29912299
Moore2,095722,324
Ochiltree989261,056
Oldham1384259
Parmer897351,190
Potter17,30844216,756
Quay4288409
Randall16,61829216,177
Roberts56157
Roosevelt1,877531,778
Sherman18812199
Swisher43517782
Texas3,497323,407
Union2469209
Wheeler47510511
TOTAL63,1711,47465,470
