APH reports 229 new cases, four deaths, 111 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 229 new cases, four deaths, and 111 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 103 new cases, four deaths, and 49 recoveries.
In Randall County, 126 new cases were reported along with 62 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.65%.
This is the third day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.
See totals for the counties below.
APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on October 20, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|18
|1
|12
|Beaver
|80
|–
|69
|Briscoe
|18
|1
|13
|Carson
|49
|–
|29
|Castro
|287
|6
|253
|Childress
|91
|–
|73
|Cimarron
|34
|–
|32
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|19
|Cottle
|33
|3
|31
|Curry
|1,293
|8
|589
|Dallam
|357
|6
|313
|Deaf Smith
|1,217
|25
|1,100
|Donley
|82
|1
|64
|Gray
|406
|10
|333
|Hall
|36
|1
|31
|Hardeman
|59
|1
|42
|Hansford
|187
|6
|132
|Hartley
|193
|4
|171
|Hemphill
|145
|–
|91
|Hutchinson
|283
|7
|216
|Lipscomb
|63
|1
|34
|Moore
|1,268
|22
|1,154
|Ochiltree
|256
|5
|134
|Oldham
|25
|2
|17
|Parmer
|532
|16
|424
|Potter
|7,342
|96
|4,850
|Quay
|87
|2
|57
|Randall
|4,532
|53
|2,988
|Roberts
|14
|–
|12
|Roosevelt
|389
|6
|199
|Sherman
|72
|1
|63
|Swisher
|132
|3
|103
|Texas
|1,729
|10
|1,630
|Union
|38
|2
|19
|Wheeler
|59
|–
|49
|TOTAL
|21,423
|298
|15,346
