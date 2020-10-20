APH reports 229 new cases, four deaths, 111 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 229 new cases, four deaths, and 111 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 103 new cases, four deaths, and 49 recoveries.

In Randall County, 126 new cases were reported along with 62 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.65%.

This is the third day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

See totals for the counties below.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on October 20, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 18 1 12 Beaver 80 – 69 Briscoe 18 1 13 Carson 49 – 29 Castro 287 6 253 Childress 91 – 73 Cimarron 34 – 32 Collingsworth 19 – 19 Cottle 33 3 31 Curry 1,293 8 589 Dallam 357 6 313 Deaf Smith 1,217 25 1,100 Donley 82 1 64 Gray 406 10 333 Hall 36 1 31 Hardeman 59 1 42 Hansford 187 6 132 Hartley 193 4 171 Hemphill 145 – 91 Hutchinson 283 7 216 Lipscomb 63 1 34 Moore 1,268 22 1,154 Ochiltree 256 5 134 Oldham 25 2 17 Parmer 532 16 424 Potter 7,342 96 4,850 Quay 87 2 57 Randall 4,532 53 2,988 Roberts 14 – 12 Roosevelt 389 6 199 Sherman 72 1 63 Swisher 132 3 103 Texas 1,729 10 1,630 Union 38 2 19 Wheeler 59 – 49 TOTAL 21,423 298 15,346

