APH reports 229 new cases, four deaths, 111 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 229 new cases, four deaths, and 111 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 103 new cases, four deaths, and 49 recoveries.

In Randall County, 126 new cases were reported along with 62 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.65%.

This is the third day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on October 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong18112
Beaver8069
Briscoe18113
Carson4929
Castro2876253
Childress9173
Cimarron3432
Collingsworth1919
Cottle33331
Curry1,2938589
Dallam3576313
Deaf Smith1,217251,100
Donley82164
Gray40610333
Hall36131
Hardeman59142
Hansford1876132
Hartley1934171
Hemphill14591
Hutchinson2837216
Lipscomb63134
Moore1,268221,154
Ochiltree2565134
Oldham25217
Parmer53216424
Potter7,342964,850
Quay87257
Randall4,532532,988
Roberts1412
Roosevelt3896199
Sherman72163
Swisher1323103
Texas1,729101,630
Union38219
Wheeler5949
TOTAL21,42329815,346
