APH reports 227 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, 211 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, as well as nine deaths, and 211 recoveries.

Potter County reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, and 103 recoveries.

Randall County reported 121 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 108 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 15.96%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1787230
Beaver5116495
Briscoe1257192
Carson49817660
Castro868331,134
Childress1,397181,391
Cimarron2932282
Collingsworth2709342
Cottle1619200
Curry6,758965,667
Dallam973111,099
Deaf Smith2,381683,082
Donley24317445
Gray2,428642,836
Hall41215487
Hardeman36113411
Hansford41525999
Hartley67510780
Hemphill5913611
Hutchinson2,385762,779
Lipscomb32912348
Moore2,429793,010
Ochiltree1,166321,263
Oldham1674306
Parmer1,013351,386
Potter21,70951619,035
Quay81412623
Randall21,60534118,967
Roberts71175
Roosevelt2,504652,141
Sherman22113254
Swisher55521961
Texas3,810363,726
Union29610265
Wheeler58112631
TOTAL79,2001,69677,121
