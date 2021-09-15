APH reports 227 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, 211 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 for the Amarillo area, as well as nine deaths, and 211 recoveries.

Potter County reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, and 103 recoveries.

Randall County reported 121 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 108 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 15.96%.