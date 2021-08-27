APH reports 226 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 226 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 111 new cases and 52 recoveries.

In Randall County, 115 new cases were reported along with 84 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.02%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1677215
Beaver4826470
Briscoe1197180
Carson48114628
Castro799321,071
Childress1,343171,356
Cimarron2632250
Collingsworth2639330
Cottle1537193
Curry5,996885,338
Dallam90691,031
Deaf Smith2,315682,965
Donley22515427
Gray2,294602,553
Hall40615479
Hardeman34712396
Hansford40824948
Hartley6329735
Hemphill5613592
Hutchinson2,152722,517
Lipscomb32112344
Moore2,350762,817
Ochiltree1,104291,208
Oldham1634294
Parmer962351,305
Potter20,21749017,855
Quay71312534
Randall20,00232617,612
Roberts62165
Roosevelt2,315612,008
Sherman21112232
Swisher51419904
Texas3,625353,568
Union27310254
Wheeler54412570
TOTAL74,0741,61872,578
