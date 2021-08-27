APH reports 226 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 226 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 111 new cases and 52 recoveries.

In Randall County, 115 new cases were reported along with 84 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.02%.