APH reports 224 new cases, 113 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 224 new cases and 113 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 109 new cases and 59 recoveries.
In Randall County, 115 new cases were reported along with 54 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.95%.
See totals for the counties below.
APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:43 p.m. on October 19, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|18
|1
|12
|Beaver
|80
|–
|68
|Briscoe
|18
|1
|13
|Carson
|49
|–
|28
|Castro
|287
|6
|253
|Childress
|91
|–
|73
|Cimarron
|34
|–
|31
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|19
|Cottle
|33
|3
|31
|Curry
|1,274
|8
|583
|Dallam
|347
|5
|297
|Deaf Smith
|1,217
|25
|1,100
|Donley
|82
|1
|64
|Gray
|397
|9
|333
|Hall
|36
|1
|31
|Hardeman
|59
|1
|39
|Hansford
|187
|6
|132
|Hartley
|188
|4
|163
|Hemphill
|137
|–
|85
|Hutchinson
|283
|7
|214
|Lipscomb
|63
|1
|34
|Moore
|1,268
|22
|1,153
|Ochiltree
|256
|5
|134
|Oldham
|25
|1
|17
|Parmer
|532
|16
|424
|Potter
|7,239
|92
|4,801
|Quay
|86
|2
|57
|Randall
|4,406
|53
|2,926
|Roberts
|14
|–
|12
|Roosevelt
|380
|6
|196
|Sherman
|72
|1
|63
|Swisher
|131
|3
|104
|Texas
|1,725
|10
|1,623
|Union
|38
|2
|19
|Wheeler
|59
|–
|49
|TOTAL
|21,102
|292
|15,180
