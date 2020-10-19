APH reports 224 new cases, 113 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 224 new cases and 113 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 109 new cases and 59 recoveries.

In Randall County, 115 new cases were reported along with 54 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.95%.

See totals for the counties below.

APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:43 p.m. on October 19, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 18 1 12 Beaver 80 – 68 Briscoe 18 1 13 Carson 49 – 28 Castro 287 6 253 Childress 91 – 73 Cimarron 34 – 31 Collingsworth 19 – 19 Cottle 33 3 31 Curry 1,274 8 583 Dallam 347 5 297 Deaf Smith 1,217 25 1,100 Donley 82 1 64 Gray 397 9 333 Hall 36 1 31 Hardeman 59 1 39 Hansford 187 6 132 Hartley 188 4 163 Hemphill 137 – 85 Hutchinson 283 7 214 Lipscomb 63 1 34 Moore 1,268 22 1,153 Ochiltree 256 5 134 Oldham 25 1 17 Parmer 532 16 424 Potter 7,239 92 4,801 Quay 86 2 57 Randall 4,406 53 2,926 Roberts 14 – 12 Roosevelt 380 6 196 Sherman 72 1 63 Swisher 131 3 104 Texas 1,725 10 1,623 Union 38 2 19 Wheeler 59 – 49 TOTAL 21,102 292 15,180

