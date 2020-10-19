APH reports 224 new cases, 113 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 224 new cases and 113 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 109 new cases and 59 recoveries.

In Randall County, 115 new cases were reported along with 54 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.95%.

See totals for the counties below. 
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:43 p.m. on October 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong18112
Beaver8068
Briscoe18113
Carson4928
Castro2876253
Childress9173
Cimarron3431
Collingsworth1919
Cottle33331
Curry1,2748583
Dallam3475297
Deaf Smith1,217251,100
Donley82164
Gray3979333
Hall36131
Hardeman59139
Hansford1876132
Hartley1884163
Hemphill13785
Hutchinson2837214
Lipscomb63134
Moore1,268221,153
Ochiltree2565134
Oldham25117
Parmer53216424
Potter7,239924,801
Quay86257
Randall4,406532,926
Roberts1412
Roosevelt3806196
Sherman72163
Swisher1313104
Texas1,725101,623
Union38219
Wheeler5949
TOTAL21,10229215,180
