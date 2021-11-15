APH reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, 176 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 223 new cases of COVID-19 and 176 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 95 new cases and 87 recoveries.

In Randall County, 128 new cases were reported and 89 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 9.62%.