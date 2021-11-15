APH reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, 176 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 223 new cases of COVID-19 and 176 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 95 new cases and 87 recoveries.

In Randall County, 128 new cases were reported and 89 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 9.62%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1987277
Beaver5769561
Briscoe1507219
Carson55524763
Castro991381,300
Childress1,555211,573
Cimarron3342326
Collingsworth30111387
Cottle1859226
Curry7,5551227,078
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,516823,323
Donley26618571
Gray2,639813,443
Hall43515520
Hardeman39214442
Hansford450251,107
Hartley69610861
Hemphill6383697
Hutchinson2,926933,616
Lipscomb35912377
Moore2,560883,392
Ochiltree1,356371,497
Oldham1916355
Parmer1,049401,475
Potter24,09555722,654
Quay1,07823960
Randall24,56636422,980
Roberts84194
Roosevelt2,835702,558
Sherman23015280
Swisher980221,454
Texas4,185394,049
Union36412327
Wheeler63213742
TOTAL89,1071,91091,931
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss