APH reports 211 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 166 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 211 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 166 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 97 new cases, four deaths, and 78 recoveries.

In Randall County, 114 new cases were reported along with 88 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.71%.