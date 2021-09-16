APH reports 211 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 166 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card September 16, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 211 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 166 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 97 new cases, four deaths, and 78 recoveries.

In Randall County, 114 new cases were reported along with 88 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.71%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1787230
Beaver5116495
Briscoe1257192
Carson49817660
Castro868331,134
Childress1,397181,391
Cimarron2932282
Collingsworth2709342
Cottle1619200
Curry6,758965,667
Dallam973111,099
Deaf Smith2,381683,082
Donley24317445
Gray2,428642,836
Hall41215487
Hardeman36113411
Hansford41525999
Hartley67510780
Hemphill5913611
Hutchinson2,385762,779
Lipscomb32912348
Moore2,429793,010
Ochiltree1,166321,263
Oldham1674306
Parmer1,013351,386
Potter21,80652019,113
Quay81412623
Randall21,84034118,967
Roberts71175
Roosevelt2,504652,141
Sherman22113254
Swisher55521961
Texas3,810363,726
Union29610265
Wheeler58112631
TOTAL79,7241,70777,540
