APH reports 211 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 41 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department, after an emergency conference held Thursday by medical leaders, reported 211 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 41 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 25 recoveries.

Randall County reported 103 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 12.47%.

The Status Level has been raised to ‘Red.’