APH reports 211 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 41 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department, after an emergency conference held Thursday by medical leaders, reported 211 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 41 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 25 recoveries.

Randall County reported 103 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 12.47%.

The Status Level has been raised to ‘Red.’

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1637208
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1147172
Carson46214597
Castro779321,053
Childress1,339171,358
Cimarron2492243
Collingsworth2569321
Cottle1487193
Curry5,651875,253
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,282682,920
Donley22215420
Gray2,230582,522
Hall40114475
Hardeman33912393
Hansford41124933
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5543588
Hutchinson2,044722,438
Lipscomb32312341
Moore2,328752,750
Ochiltree1,091271,193
Oldham1634289
Parmer952351,288
Potter18,98847217,383
Quay61211527
Randall18,66731416,992
Roberts61164
Roosevelt2,165611,980
Sherman20312227
Swisher50618892
Texas3,595353,544
Union26710253
Wheeler51311563
TOTAL70,1511,57170,179
