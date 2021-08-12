APH reports 211 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 41 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department, after an emergency conference held Thursday by medical leaders, reported 211 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 41 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 25 recoveries.
Randall County reported 103 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 12.47%.
The Status Level has been raised to ‘Red.’
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|163
|7
|208
|Beaver
|475
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|114
|7
|172
|Carson
|462
|14
|597
|Castro
|779
|32
|1,053
|Childress
|1,339
|17
|1,358
|Cimarron
|249
|2
|243
|Collingsworth
|256
|9
|321
|Cottle
|148
|7
|193
|Curry
|5,651
|87
|5,253
|Dallam
|879
|9
|1,021
|Deaf Smith
|2,282
|68
|2,920
|Donley
|222
|15
|420
|Gray
|2,230
|58
|2,522
|Hall
|401
|14
|475
|Hardeman
|339
|12
|393
|Hansford
|411
|24
|933
|Hartley
|624
|9
|725
|Hemphill
|554
|3
|588
|Hutchinson
|2,044
|72
|2,438
|Lipscomb
|323
|12
|341
|Moore
|2,328
|75
|2,750
|Ochiltree
|1,091
|27
|1,193
|Oldham
|163
|4
|289
|Parmer
|952
|35
|1,288
|Potter
|18,988
|472
|17,383
|Quay
|612
|11
|527
|Randall
|18,667
|314
|16,992
|Roberts
|61
|1
|64
|Roosevelt
|2,165
|61
|1,980
|Sherman
|203
|12
|227
|Swisher
|506
|18
|892
|Texas
|3,595
|35
|3,544
|Union
|267
|10
|253
|Wheeler
|513
|11
|563
|TOTAL
|70,151
|1,571
|70,179