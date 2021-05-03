APH reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 11 new cases and 12 recoveries.

In Randall County, 10 new cases were reported and 22 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 3.22%.