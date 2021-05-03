Severe Weather Tools

APH reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo Covid-19 Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 11 new cases and 12 recoveries.

In Randall County, 10 new cases were reported and 22 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 3.22%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1336174
Beaver4746455
Briscoe975162
Carson35714501
Castro71232948
Childress1,347171,366
Cimarron2141208
Collingsworth2429313
Cottle1437183
Curry5,109764,886
Dallam89091,018
Deaf Smith2,110662,727
Donley20715371
Gray1,977562,248
Hall36114436
Hardeman31612360
Hansford39025867
Hartley6219721
Hemphill5382583
Hutchinson1,533711,932
Lipscomb30112324
Moore2,100722,382
Ochiltree1014271,096
Oldham1374264
Parmer899351,213
Potter17,32344616,714
Quay4528414
Randall16,68829416,166
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,889541,781
Sherman19012209
Swisher44317800
Texas3,506323,415
Union2509227
Wheeler47510519
TOTAL63,4801,48666,040
