APH reports 202 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths and 299 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card September 13, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 202 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, and 299 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 93 new cases, three deaths, and 148 recoveries.

In Randall County, 109 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 151 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.41%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1757226
Beaver5006486
Briscoe1247192
Carson49217655
Castro856331,120
Childress1,387181,380
Cimarron2892277
Collingsworth2709340
Cottle1609199
Curry6,648935,586
Dallam973111,099
Deaf Smith2,367683,058
Donley23916446
Gray2,413642,776
Hall41115486
Hardeman35713407
Hansford41424993
Hartley67510780
Hemphill5853607
Hutchinson2,307752,740
Lipscomb32912347
Moore2,403782,978
Ochiltree1,154291,248
Oldham1674302
Parmer1,000351,374
Potter21,43750918,894
Quay79712608
Randall21,42533918,796
Roberts71170
Roosevelt2,480642,113
Sherman22113254
Swisher55121955
Texas3,749353,656
Union28910265
Wheeler58012624
TOTAL78,3661,67876,424
