APH reports 202 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths and 299 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 202 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, and 299 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 93 new cases, three deaths, and 148 recoveries.

In Randall County, 109 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 151 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.41%.