APH reports 202 new cases, 10 deaths, 573 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 202 new cases, 10 new deaths, and 573 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 80 new cases, seven death, and 265 recoveries.

In Randall County, 122 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 308 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 29.72%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong63455
Beaver2722226
Briscoe45235
Carson146488
Castro52511429
Childress1,0813849
Cimarron9079
Collingsworth136381
Cottle76561
Curry3,642351,726
Dallam8159769
Deaf Smith2,282452,013
Donley1245105
Gray1,448211,321
Hall157372
Hardeman1296112
Hansford26612218
Hartley5397494
Hemphill3292283
Hutchinson77232583
Lipscomb1776130
Moore1,746391,552
Ochiltree7409549
Oldham60249
Parmer78128662
Potter14,27325910,874
Quay3115111
Randall12,7241558,817
Roberts32128
Roosevelt1,19019494
Sherman178691
Swisher31711237
Texas2,731132,464
Union168741
Wheeler3617329
TOTAL48,72677836,034
