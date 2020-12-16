APH reports 202 new cases, 10 deaths, 573 recoveries in Amarillo area

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 202 new cases, 10 new deaths, and 573 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 80 new cases, seven death, and 265 recoveries.
In Randall County, 122 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 308 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 29.72%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|63
|4
|55
|Beaver
|272
|2
|226
|Briscoe
|45
|2
|35
|Carson
|146
|4
|88
|Castro
|525
|11
|429
|Childress
|1,081
|3
|849
|Cimarron
|90
|–
|79
|Collingsworth
|136
|3
|81
|Cottle
|76
|5
|61
|Curry
|3,642
|35
|1,726
|Dallam
|815
|9
|769
|Deaf Smith
|2,282
|45
|2,013
|Donley
|124
|5
|105
|Gray
|1,448
|21
|1,321
|Hall
|157
|3
|72
|Hardeman
|129
|6
|112
|Hansford
|266
|12
|218
|Hartley
|539
|7
|494
|Hemphill
|329
|2
|283
|Hutchinson
|772
|32
|583
|Lipscomb
|177
|6
|130
|Moore
|1,746
|39
|1,552
|Ochiltree
|740
|9
|549
|Oldham
|60
|2
|49
|Parmer
|781
|28
|662
|Potter
|14,273
|259
|10,874
|Quay
|311
|5
|111
|Randall
|12,724
|155
|8,817
|Roberts
|32
|1
|28
|Roosevelt
|1,190
|19
|494
|Sherman
|178
|6
|91
|Swisher
|317
|11
|237
|Texas
|2,731
|13
|2,464
|Union
|168
|7
|41
|Wheeler
|361
|7
|329
|TOTAL
|48,726
|778
|36,034
