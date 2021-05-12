APH reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 1 death and 23 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, 1 death as well as 23 new recoveries.

Potter County reported 7 new cases of COVID-19, along with 8 recoveries.

Randall County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death along with 15 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.73%.