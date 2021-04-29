APH reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has eight new cases, and five recoveries.
In Randall County, 12 new cases were reported and seven recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.81%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|174
|Beaver
|474
|6
|455
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|162
|Carson
|356
|14
|501
|Castro
|712
|32
|948
|Childress
|1,346
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|242
|9
|309
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,100
|76
|4,876
|Dallam
|890
|9
|1,018
|Deaf Smith
|2,110
|66
|2,727
|Donley
|202
|15
|371
|Gray
|1,973
|56
|2,241
|Hall
|361
|14
|436
|Hardeman
|316
|12
|360
|Hansford
|390
|25
|867
|Hartley
|621
|9
|721
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|583
|Hutchinson
|1,532
|71
|1,926
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|322
|Moore
|2,098
|72
|2,371
|Ochiltree
|1009
|26
|1,089
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|899
|35
|1,213
|Potter
|17,305
|444
|16,696
|Quay
|446
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,665
|294
|16,132
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,889
|54
|1,781
|Sherman
|190
|12
|209
|Swisher
|441
|17
|796
|Texas
|3,506
|32
|3,415
|Union
|250
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|519
|TOTAL
|63,397
|1,482
|65,926
