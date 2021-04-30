APH reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 18 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 18 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has seven new cases, one death and six recoveries.
In Randall County, 13 new cases were reported and 12 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.51%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|174
|Beaver
|474
|6
|455
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|162
|Carson
|356
|14
|501
|Castro
|712
|32
|948
|Childress
|1,346
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|242
|9
|309
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,100
|76
|4,876
|Dallam
|890
|9
|1,018
|Deaf Smith
|2,110
|66
|2,727
|Donley
|202
|15
|371
|Gray
|1,973
|56
|2,241
|Hall
|361
|14
|436
|Hardeman
|316
|12
|360
|Hansford
|390
|25
|867
|Hartley
|621
|9
|721
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|583
|Hutchinson
|1,532
|71
|1,926
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|322
|Moore
|2,098
|72
|2,371
|Ochiltree
|1009
|26
|1,089
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|899
|35
|1,213
|Potter
|17,312
|446
|16,702
|Quay
|446
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,678
|294
|16,144
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,889
|54
|1,781
|Sherman
|190
|12
|209
|Swisher
|441
|17
|796
|Texas
|3,506
|32
|3,415
|Union
|250
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|519
|TOTAL
|63,461
|1,485
|65,978
