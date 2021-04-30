APH reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 18 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 18 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has seven new cases, one death and six recoveries.

In Randall County, 13 new cases were reported and 12 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.51%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1336174
Beaver4746455
Briscoe975162
Carson35614501
Castro71232948
Childress1,346171,367
Cimarron2141208
Collingsworth2429309
Cottle1437183
Curry5,100764,876
Dallam89091,018
Deaf Smith2,110662,727
Donley20215371
Gray1,973562,241
Hall36114436
Hardeman31612360
Hansford39025867
Hartley6219721
Hemphill5382583
Hutchinson1,532711,926
Lipscomb30112322
Moore2,098722,371
Ochiltree1009261,089
Oldham1374264
Parmer899351,213
Potter17,31244616,702
Quay4468412
Randall16,67829416,144
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,889541,781
Sherman19012209
Swisher44117796
Texas3,506323,415
Union2509227
Wheeler47510519
TOTAL63,4611,48565,978
