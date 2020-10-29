APH reports 198 new cases, three deaths, 162 recoveries in Amarillo area

APH COVID-19 report card 10/29/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 198 new cases, three new deaths, and 162 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 89 new cases, and 94 recoveries.

In Randall County, 109 new cases were reported, three new deaths, and 54 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.29%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:27 p.m. on October 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong27115
Beaver92179
Briscoe22114
Carson5835
Castro3117263
Childress12279
Cimarron3937
Collingsworth2219
Cottle40334
Curry1,56812644
Dallam4066346
Deaf Smith1,349251,147
Donley99171
Gray4959341
Hall47132
Hardeman63359
Hansford2166161
Hartley2394184
Hemphill182130
Hutchinson3447241
Lipscomb69148
Moore1,345221,186
Ochiltree3055178
Oldham27219
Parmer57918436
Potter8,0961006,303
Quay102259
Randall5,327593,416
Roberts1413
Roosevelt4639216
Sherman77165
Swisher1523113
Texas1,807101,706
Union40220
Wheeler8357
TOTAL24,22732117,766
