APH reports 198 new cases, three deaths, 162 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 198 new cases, three new deaths, and 162 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 89 new cases, and 94 recoveries.

In Randall County, 109 new cases were reported, three new deaths, and 54 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.29%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:27 p.m. on October 29, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 27 1 15 Beaver 92 1 79 Briscoe 22 1 14 Carson 58 – 35 Castro 311 7 263 Childress 122 – 79 Cimarron 39 – 37 Collingsworth 22 – 19 Cottle 40 3 34 Curry 1,568 12 644 Dallam 406 6 346 Deaf Smith 1,349 25 1,147 Donley 99 1 71 Gray 495 9 341 Hall 47 1 32 Hardeman 63 3 59 Hansford 216 6 161 Hartley 239 4 184 Hemphill 182 – 130 Hutchinson 344 7 241 Lipscomb 69 1 48 Moore 1,345 22 1,186 Ochiltree 305 5 178 Oldham 27 2 19 Parmer 579 18 436 Potter 8,096 100 6,303 Quay 102 2 59 Randall 5,327 59 3,416 Roberts 14 – 13 Roosevelt 463 9 216 Sherman 77 1 65 Swisher 152 3 113 Texas 1,807 10 1,706 Union 40 2 20 Wheeler 83 – 57 TOTAL 24,227 321 17,766

