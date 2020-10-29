APH reports 198 new cases, three deaths, 162 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 198 new cases, three new deaths, and 162 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 89 new cases, and 94 recoveries.
In Randall County, 109 new cases were reported, three new deaths, and 54 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.29%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:27 p.m. on October 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|27
|1
|15
|Beaver
|92
|1
|79
|Briscoe
|22
|1
|14
|Carson
|58
|–
|35
|Castro
|311
|7
|263
|Childress
|122
|–
|79
|Cimarron
|39
|–
|37
|Collingsworth
|22
|–
|19
|Cottle
|40
|3
|34
|Curry
|1,568
|12
|644
|Dallam
|406
|6
|346
|Deaf Smith
|1,349
|25
|1,147
|Donley
|99
|1
|71
|Gray
|495
|9
|341
|Hall
|47
|1
|32
|Hardeman
|63
|3
|59
|Hansford
|216
|6
|161
|Hartley
|239
|4
|184
|Hemphill
|182
|–
|130
|Hutchinson
|344
|7
|241
|Lipscomb
|69
|1
|48
|Moore
|1,345
|22
|1,186
|Ochiltree
|305
|5
|178
|Oldham
|27
|2
|19
|Parmer
|579
|18
|436
|Potter
|8,096
|100
|6,303
|Quay
|102
|2
|59
|Randall
|5,327
|59
|3,416
|Roberts
|14
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|463
|9
|216
|Sherman
|77
|1
|65
|Swisher
|152
|3
|113
|Texas
|1,807
|10
|1,706
|Union
|40
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|83
|–
|57
|TOTAL
|24,227
|321
|17,766
