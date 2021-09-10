APH reports 198 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 165 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by: David Gay

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 198 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 165 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 86 new cases, one death, and 80 recoveries.

In Randall County, 112 new cases were reported along with 85 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.52%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1767226
Beaver5006486
Briscoe1247192
Carson49217653
Castro856331,117
Childress1,389181,376
Cimarron2892277
Collingsworth2709340
Cottle1599198
Curry6,619935,566
Dallam973111,099
Deaf Smith2,366683,052
Donley23816445
Gray2,429632,759
Hall41115486
Hardeman35713407
Hansford41424990
Hartley67510780
Hemphill5833606
Hutchinson2,305752,727
Lipscomb32712346
Moore2,403772,967
Ochiltree1,152291,246
Oldham1674303
Parmer999351,371
Potter21,34450618,746
Quay79312600
Randall21,31633718,645
Roberts70170
Roosevelt2,476642,102
Sherman22113254
Swisher55121951
Texas3,749353,656
Union28510265
Wheeler57812620
TOTAL77,8581,66675,759
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss