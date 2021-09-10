APH reports 198 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 165 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 198 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 165 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 86 new cases, one death, and 80 recoveries.

In Randall County, 112 new cases were reported along with 85 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.52%.