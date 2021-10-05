APH reports 195 new cases of COVID-19, and 98 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 195 new cases of COVID-19 and 98 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 78 new cases and 46 recoveries.

In Randall County, 117 new cases were reported along with 52 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.16%.