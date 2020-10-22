APH reports 194 new cases, 3 deaths, 99 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 194 new cases, three deaths, and 99 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 94 new cases and 46 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 100 new cases were reported along with one new death, and 53 new recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.35%. This is the fifth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 21 1 12 Beaver 86 1 72 Briscoe 20 1 13 Carson 52 – 30 Castro 289 6 254 Childress 107 – 75 Cimarron 36 – 32 Collingsworth 20 – 19 Cottle 33 3 32 Curry 1,367 10 603 Dallam 371 6 316 Deaf Smith 1,285 25 1,100 Donley 84 1 67 Gray 409 9 357 Hall 41 1 32 Hardeman 60 1 59 Hansford 187 6 140 Hartley 202 4 172 Hemphill 151 – 99 Hutchinson 294 7 217 Lipscomb 66 1 34 Moore 1,289 22 1,164 Ochiltree 279 5 135 Oldham 27 2 17 Parmer 547 17 422 Potter 7,540 98 4,976 Quay 95 2 57 Randall 4,662 56 3,140 Roberts 14 – 12 Roosevelt 402 7 202 Sherman 72 1 64 Swisher 137 3 103 Texas 1,758 10 1,651 Union 39 2 19 Wheeler 63 – 48 TOTAL 22,105 308 15,745

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: