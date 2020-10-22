AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 194 new cases, three deaths, and 99 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 94 new cases and 46 new recoveries.
In Randall County, 100 new cases were reported along with one new death, and 53 new recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.35%. This is the fifth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|21
|1
|12
|Beaver
|86
|1
|72
|Briscoe
|20
|1
|13
|Carson
|52
|–
|30
|Castro
|289
|6
|254
|Childress
|107
|–
|75
|Cimarron
|36
|–
|32
|Collingsworth
|20
|–
|19
|Cottle
|33
|3
|32
|Curry
|1,367
|10
|603
|Dallam
|371
|6
|316
|Deaf Smith
|1,285
|25
|1,100
|Donley
|84
|1
|67
|Gray
|409
|9
|357
|Hall
|41
|1
|32
|Hardeman
|60
|1
|59
|Hansford
|187
|6
|140
|Hartley
|202
|4
|172
|Hemphill
|151
|–
|99
|Hutchinson
|294
|7
|217
|Lipscomb
|66
|1
|34
|Moore
|1,289
|22
|1,164
|Ochiltree
|279
|5
|135
|Oldham
|27
|2
|17
|Parmer
|547
|17
|422
|Potter
|7,540
|98
|4,976
|Quay
|95
|2
|57
|Randall
|4,662
|56
|3,140
|Roberts
|14
|–
|12
|Roosevelt
|402
|7
|202
|Sherman
|72
|1
|64
|Swisher
|137
|3
|103
|Texas
|1,758
|10
|1,651
|Union
|39
|2
|19
|Wheeler
|63
|–
|48
|TOTAL
|22,105
|308
|15,745
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Target to offer shopping reservations to beat the holiday crowds
- US study shows low risk of contracting COVID-19 while flying
- APH reports 194 new cases, 3 deaths, 99 recoveries in Amarillo area
- President Trump releases full CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview ahead of air date
- Office of the Governor, DSHS provide nearly 3 million flu vaccines for Texas children and adults