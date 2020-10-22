APH reports 194 new cases, 3 deaths, 99 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 194 new cases, three deaths, and 99 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 94 new cases and 46 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 100 new cases were reported along with one new death, and 53 new recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.35%. This is the fifth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21112
Beaver86172
Briscoe20113
Carson5230
Castro2896254
Childress10775
Cimarron3632
Collingsworth2019
Cottle33332
Curry1,36710603
Dallam3716316
Deaf Smith1,285251,100
Donley84167
Gray4099357
Hall41132
Hardeman60159
Hansford1876140
Hartley2024172
Hemphill15199
Hutchinson2947217
Lipscomb66134
Moore1,289221,164
Ochiltree2795135
Oldham27217
Parmer54717422
Potter7,540984,976
Quay95257
Randall4,662563,140
Roberts1412
Roosevelt4027202
Sherman72164
Swisher1373103
Texas1,758101,651
Union39219
Wheeler6348
TOTAL22,10530815,745
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss