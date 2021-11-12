APH reports 190 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 145 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 145 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 80 new cases, one death, and 73 recoveries.

In Randall County, 110 new cases were reported along with 1 death and 31 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.29%.