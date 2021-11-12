APH reports 190 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 145 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 145 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 80 new cases, one death, and 73 recoveries.

In Randall County, 110 new cases were reported along with 1 death and 31 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.29%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1987277
Beaver5769561
Briscoe1507219
Carson55524763
Castro991381,300
Childress1,555211,573
Cimarron3342326
Collingsworth30111387
Cottle1859226
Curry7,5551227,078
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,516823,323
Donley26618571
Gray2,639813,443
Hall43515520
Hardeman39214442
Hansford450251,107
Hartley69610861
Hemphill6383697
Hutchinson2,926933,616
Lipscomb35912377
Moore2,560883,392
Ochiltree1,356371,497
Oldham1916355
Parmer1,049401,475
Potter24,00055722,567
Quay1,07823960
Randall24,43836422,891
Roberts84194
Roosevelt2,835702,558
Sherman23015280
Swisher980221,454
Texas4,185394,049
Union36412327
Wheeler63213742
TOTAL88,7461,90191,539
