APH reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 and 483 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card September 7, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and 483 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 recoveries.

Randall County reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 17.45%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1737222
Beaver4956477
Briscoe1227187
Carson48417642
Castro827331,105
Childress1,372181,368
Cimarron2812265
Collingsworth2679337
Cottle1579195
Curry6,451915,445
Dallam95591,078
Deaf Smith2,340683,026
Donley23316438
Gray2,368632,691
Hall40815484
Hardeman35512406
Hansford41424980
Hartley6549766
Hemphill5703600
Hutchinson2,251742,673
Lipscomb32412346
Moore2,389772,910
Ochiltree1,141291,238
Oldham1604297
Parmer989351,348
Potter20,92749318,460
Quay76212551
Randall20,84633018,352
Roberts71168
Roosevelt2,435632,049
Sherman21712246
Swisher53520933
Texas3,705353,611
Union28110259
Wheeler56612600
TOTAL76,5881,63774,769
