APH reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 and 483 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and 483 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 recoveries.
Randall County reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 17.45%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|173
|7
|222
|Beaver
|495
|6
|477
|Briscoe
|122
|7
|187
|Carson
|484
|17
|642
|Castro
|827
|33
|1,105
|Childress
|1,372
|18
|1,368
|Cimarron
|281
|2
|265
|Collingsworth
|267
|9
|337
|Cottle
|157
|9
|195
|Curry
|6,451
|91
|5,445
|Dallam
|955
|9
|1,078
|Deaf Smith
|2,340
|68
|3,026
|Donley
|233
|16
|438
|Gray
|2,368
|63
|2,691
|Hall
|408
|15
|484
|Hardeman
|355
|12
|406
|Hansford
|414
|24
|980
|Hartley
|654
|9
|766
|Hemphill
|570
|3
|600
|Hutchinson
|2,251
|74
|2,673
|Lipscomb
|324
|12
|346
|Moore
|2,389
|77
|2,910
|Ochiltree
|1,141
|29
|1,238
|Oldham
|160
|4
|297
|Parmer
|989
|35
|1,348
|Potter
|20,927
|493
|18,460
|Quay
|762
|12
|551
|Randall
|20,846
|330
|18,352
|Roberts
|71
|1
|68
|Roosevelt
|2,435
|63
|2,049
|Sherman
|217
|12
|246
|Swisher
|535
|20
|933
|Texas
|3,705
|35
|3,611
|Union
|281
|10
|259
|Wheeler
|566
|12
|600
|TOTAL
|76,588
|1,637
|74,769