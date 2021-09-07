APH reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 and 483 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and 483 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 recoveries.

Randall County reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 17.45%.