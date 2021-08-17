APH reports 187 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 37 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 187 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 37 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 102 new cases of COVID-19, three death, and 21 recoveries.

Randall County reported 85 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 16 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.36%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1677211
Beaver4806469
Briscoe1167179
Carson47314616
Castro785321,061
Childress1,341171,357
Cimarron2552246
Collingsworth2579326
Cottle197189
Curry5,771875,293
Dallam90691,031
Deaf Smith2,291682,936
Donley22215423
Gray2,247582,530
Hall40414475
Hardeman34212391
Hansford40224944
Hartley6329735
Hemphill5573590
Hutchinson2,081722,472
Lipscomb32112340
Moore2,341752,771
Ochiltree1,100291,200
Oldham1634293
Parmer954351,292
Potter19,27147617,461
Quay63811531
Randall18,96431617,105
Roberts61164
Roosevelt2,218611,998
Sherman20712229
Swisher51118898
Texas3,605353,555
Union27310254
Wheeler52311566
TOTAL71,0281,57871,031
