APH reports 187 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 37 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 187 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 37 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 102 new cases of COVID-19, three death, and 21 recoveries.
Randall County reported 85 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 16 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.36%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|167
|7
|211
|Beaver
|480
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|116
|7
|179
|Carson
|473
|14
|616
|Castro
|785
|32
|1,061
|Childress
|1,341
|17
|1,357
|Cimarron
|255
|2
|246
|Collingsworth
|257
|9
|326
|Cottle
|19
|7
|189
|Curry
|5,771
|87
|5,293
|Dallam
|906
|9
|1,031
|Deaf Smith
|2,291
|68
|2,936
|Donley
|222
|15
|423
|Gray
|2,247
|58
|2,530
|Hall
|404
|14
|475
|Hardeman
|342
|12
|391
|Hansford
|402
|24
|944
|Hartley
|632
|9
|735
|Hemphill
|557
|3
|590
|Hutchinson
|2,081
|72
|2,472
|Lipscomb
|321
|12
|340
|Moore
|2,341
|75
|2,771
|Ochiltree
|1,100
|29
|1,200
|Oldham
|163
|4
|293
|Parmer
|954
|35
|1,292
|Potter
|19,271
|476
|17,461
|Quay
|638
|11
|531
|Randall
|18,964
|316
|17,105
|Roberts
|61
|1
|64
|Roosevelt
|2,218
|61
|1,998
|Sherman
|207
|12
|229
|Swisher
|511
|18
|898
|Texas
|3,605
|35
|3,555
|Union
|273
|10
|254
|Wheeler
|523
|11
|566
|TOTAL
|71,028
|1,578
|71,031