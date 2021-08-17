APH reports 187 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 37 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 187 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 37 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 102 new cases of COVID-19, three death, and 21 recoveries.

Randall County reported 85 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 16 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.36%.