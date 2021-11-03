APH reports 184 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 146 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 184 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 146 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 85 new cases, 1 death, and 63 recoveries.

In Randall County, 99 new cases were reported along with, 2 death, and 83 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.66%.