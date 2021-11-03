APH reports 184 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 146 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 184 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 146 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 85 new cases, 1 death, and 63 recoveries.
In Randall County, 99 new cases were reported along with, 2 death, and 83 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.66%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|192
|7
|272
|Beaver
|571
|9
|552
|Briscoe
|148
|7
|215
|Carson
|546
|24
|751
|Castro
|984
|37
|1,277
|Childress
|1,543
|21
|1,533
|Cimarron
|329
|2
|313
|Collingsworth
|293
|11
|378
|Cottle
|178
|9
|219
|Curry
|7,429
|119
|6,954
|Dallam
|1,047
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,496
|79
|3,299
|Donley
|261
|18
|562
|Gray
|2,588
|80
|3,379
|Hall
|430
|15
|514
|Hardeman
|390
|14
|440
|Hansford
|447
|25
|1,090
|Hartley
|693
|10
|861
|Hemphill
|633
|3
|689
|Hutchinson
|2,857
|89
|3,518
|Lipscomb
|352
|12
|372
|Moore
|2,530
|85
|3,343
|Ochiltree
|1,337
|37
|1,460
|Oldham
|186
|6
|344
|Parmer
|1,041
|37
|1,466
|Potter
|23,679
|552
|22,232
|Quay
|1,047
|23
|902
|Randall
|23,960
|361
|22,559
|Roberts
|82
|1
|91
|Roosevelt
|2,768
|69
|2,502
|Sherman
|229
|15
|280
|Swisher
|980
|22
|1,447
|Texas
|4,105
|39
|3,991
|Union
|355
|12
|318
|Wheeler
|624
|13
|734
|TOTAL
|87,382
|1,875
|90,244