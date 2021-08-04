APH reports 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 76 new cases and 6 recoveries.

In Randall County, 106 new cases were reported along with 5 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.45%.