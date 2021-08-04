APH reports 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 76 new cases and 6 recoveries.
In Randall County, 106 new cases were reported along with 5 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.45%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|162
|7
|201
|Beaver
|475
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|114
|7
|166
|Carson
|450
|14
|596
|Castro
|774
|32
|1,045
|Childress
|1,339
|17
|1,356
|Cimarron
|247
|2
|241
|Collingsworth
|254
|9
|321
|Cottle
|147
|7
|187
|Curry
|5,527
|87
|5,250
|Dallam
|879
|9
|1,021
|Deaf Smith
|2,268
|68
|2,906
|Donley
|221
|15
|418
|Gray
|2,207
|58
|2,514
|Hall
|397
|14
|475
|Hardeman
|331
|12
|380
|Hansford
|410
|24
|926
|Hartley
|624
|9
|725
|Hemphill
|551
|3
|587
|Hutchinson
|2,004
|72
|2,420
|Lipscomb
|321
|12
|339
|Moore
|2,311
|75
|2,716
|Ochiltree
|1,079
|27
|1,177
|Oldham
|162
|4
|288
|Parmer
|944
|35
|1,281
|Potter
|18,455
|468
|17,283
|Quay
|563
|11
|527
|Randall
|18,082
|312
|16,868
|Roberts
|61
|1
|64
|Roosevelt
|2,113
|59
|1,977
|Sherman
|203
|12
|225
|Swisher
|496
|18
|882
|Texas
|3,583
|35
|3,530
|Union
|262
|10
|252
|Wheeler
|513
|11
|562
|TOTAL
|68,542
|1,562
|70,188