APH reports 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in Amarillo area

APH Report Card – City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 76 new cases and 6 recoveries.

In Randall County, 106 new cases were reported along with 5 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.45%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1627201
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1147166
Carson45014596
Castro774321,045
Childress1,339171,356
Cimarron2472241
Collingsworth2549321
Cottle1477187
Curry5,527875,250
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,268682,906
Donley22115418
Gray2,207582,514
Hall39714475
Hardeman33112380
Hansford41024926
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5513587
Hutchinson2,004722,420
Lipscomb32112339
Moore2,311752,716
Ochiltree1,079271,177
Oldham1624288
Parmer944351,281
Potter18,45546817,283
Quay56311527
Randall18,08231216,868
Roberts61164
Roosevelt2,113591,977
Sherman20312225
Swisher49618882
Texas3,583353,530
Union26210252
Wheeler51311562
TOTAL68,5421,56270,188
