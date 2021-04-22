APH reports 18 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death 12 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 12 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 9 new cases, one death and three recoveries
Randall County reported 9 new cases, and nine recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.70%.
|7County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|132
|6
|168
|Beaver
|473
|6
|453
|Briscoe
|92
|5
|148
|Carson
|355
|14
|470
|Castro
|707
|32
|924
|Childress
|1,345
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|241
|9
|300
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,073
|74
|4,856
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,010
|Deaf Smith
|2,097
|66
|2,672
|Donley
|199
|15
|359
|Gray
|1,969
|55
|2,184
|Hall
|360
|14
|440
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|360
|Hansford
|388
|24
|843
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|557
|Hutchinson
|1,520
|71
|1,842
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|302
|Moore
|2,092
|72
|2,327
|Ochiltree
|992
|26
|1,064
|Oldham
|136
|4
|260
|Parmer
|896
|35
|1,219
|Potter
|17,237
|444
|16,666
|Quay
|439
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,547
|293
|16,096
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,877
|53
|1,781
|Sherman
|189
|12
|201
|Swisher
|438
|17
|787
|Texas
|3,503
|32
|3,413
|Union
|247
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|507
|TOTAL
|63,078
|1,476
|65,384
