APH reports 178 new cases of COVID-19 and 506 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 178 new cases of COVID-19, and 506 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 95 new cases and 245 recoveries.

In Randall County, 83 new cases were reported along with 261 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.70%.