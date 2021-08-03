APH reports 172 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 6 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 172 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 6 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 77 new cases, one death, and 4 recoveries.
In Randall County, 95 new cases were reported along with 2 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 8.34%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|160
|7
|201
|Beaver
|475
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|112
|7
|166
|Carson
|450
|14
|596
|Castro
|770
|32
|1,045
|Childress
|1,334
|17
|1,355
|Cimarron
|247
|2
|241
|Collingsworth
|254
|9
|321
|Cottle
|146
|7
|186
|Curry
|5,512
|87
|5,248
|Dallam
|879
|9
|1,021
|Deaf Smith
|2,256
|68
|2,897
|Donley
|219
|15
|418
|Gray
|2,205
|58
|2,514
|Hall
|397
|14
|474
|Hardeman
|330
|12
|379
|Hansford
|410
|24
|926
|Hartley
|624
|9
|725
|Hemphill
|550
|3
|587
|Hutchinson
|1,995
|72
|2,413
|Lipscomb
|319
|12
|338
|Moore
|2,306
|75
|2,707
|Ochiltree
|1,077
|27
|1,177
|Oldham
|160
|4
|286
|Parmer
|943
|35
|1,281
|Potter
|18,379
|468
|17,277
|Quay
|562
|11
|527
|Randall
|17,976
|312
|16,863
|Roberts
|61
|1
|64
|Roosevelt
|2,113
|59
|1,976
|Sherman
|201
|12
|225
|Swisher
|495
|18
|876
|Texas
|3,583
|35
|3,530
|Union
|262
|10
|251
|Wheeler
|512
|11
|561
|TOTAL
|68,330
|1,562
|70,157