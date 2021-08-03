APH reports 172 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 6 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 172 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 6 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 77 new cases, one death, and 4 recoveries.

In Randall County, 95 new cases were reported along with 2 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 8.34%.