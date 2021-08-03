APH reports 172 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 6 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo- APH report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 172 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 6 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 77 new cases, one death, and 4 recoveries.

In Randall County, 95 new cases were reported along with 2 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 8.34%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1607201
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1127166
Carson45014596
Castro770321,045
Childress1,334171,355
Cimarron2472241
Collingsworth2549321
Cottle1467186
Curry5,512875,248
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,256682,897
Donley21915418
Gray2,205582,514
Hall39714474
Hardeman33012379
Hansford41024926
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5503587
Hutchinson1,995722,413
Lipscomb31912338
Moore2,306752,707
Ochiltree1,077271,177
Oldham1604286
Parmer943351,281
Potter18,37946817,277
Quay56211527
Randall17,97631216,863
Roberts61164
Roosevelt2,113591,976
Sherman20112225
Swisher49518876
Texas3,583353,530
Union26210251
Wheeler51211561
TOTAL68,3301,56270,157
