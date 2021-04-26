APH reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, and 23 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19, and 23 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has three new cases, and 10 recoveries.

In Randall County, 14 new cases were reported and 13 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.59%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1336177
Beaver4736453
Briscoe985163
Carson35514504
Castro71232949
Childress1,350171,367
Cimarron2141208
Collingsworth2419313
Cottle1437183
Curry5,086744,867
Dallam89091,013
Deaf Smith2,109662,732
Donley20115369
Gray1,968562,240
Hall36014448
Hardeman31612360
Hansford39024869
Hartley6229720
Hemphill5382583
Hutchinson1,524711,929
Lipscomb30312321
Moore2,098722,382
Ochiltree1001261,086
Oldham1374264
Parmer898351,225
Potter17,24844416,680
Quay4418412
Randall16,57629316,112
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,878531,783
Sherman18912209
Swisher44017796
Texas3,503323,413
Union2479227
Wheeler47610521
TOTAL63,2051,47765,848
