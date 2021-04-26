APH reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, and 23 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19, and 23 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has three new cases, and 10 recoveries.
In Randall County, 14 new cases were reported and 13 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.59%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|177
|Beaver
|473
|6
|453
|Briscoe
|98
|5
|163
|Carson
|355
|14
|504
|Castro
|712
|32
|949
|Childress
|1,350
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|241
|9
|313
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,086
|74
|4,867
|Dallam
|890
|9
|1,013
|Deaf Smith
|2,109
|66
|2,732
|Donley
|201
|15
|369
|Gray
|1,968
|56
|2,240
|Hall
|360
|14
|448
|Hardeman
|316
|12
|360
|Hansford
|390
|24
|869
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|583
|Hutchinson
|1,524
|71
|1,929
|Lipscomb
|303
|12
|321
|Moore
|2,098
|72
|2,382
|Ochiltree
|1001
|26
|1,086
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|898
|35
|1,225
|Potter
|17,248
|444
|16,680
|Quay
|441
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,576
|293
|16,112
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,878
|53
|1,783
|Sherman
|189
|12
|209
|Swisher
|440
|17
|796
|Texas
|3,503
|32
|3,413
|Union
|247
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|476
|10
|521
|TOTAL
|63,205
|1,477
|65,848
