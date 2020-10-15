APH reports 168 new cases, 3 deaths, 65 recoveries in the Amarillo area

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 168 new cases, three new deaths, and 65 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 80 new cases, one new death, and 32 recoveries.

In Randall County, 88 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 33 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:32 p.m. on October 15, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 17 1 12 Beaver 75 – 63 Briscoe 16 1 12 Carson 40 – 21 Castro 276 5 250 Childress 85 – 71 Cimarron 32 – 30 Collingsworth 19 – 18 Cottle 33 3 31 Curry 1,136 8 550 Dallam 336 5 281 Deaf Smith 1,201 23 1,100 Donley 77 1 62 Gray 377 9 333 Hall 36 1 27 Hardeman 48 1 37 Hansford 183 6 112 Hartley 184 4 154 Hemphill 134 – 80 Hutchinson 271 6 203 Lipscomb 56 1 31 Moore 1,227 22 1,150 Ochiltree 203 5 128 Oldham 24 1 17 Parmer 511 14 421 Potter 7,021 85 4,716 Quay 80 2 51 Randall 4,188 52 2,847 Roberts 14 – 10 Roosevelt 359 6 182 Sherman 71 1 63 Swisher 126 3 104 Texas 1,689 10 1,577 Union 37 2 18 Wheeler 52 – 48 TOTAL 20,234 277 14,812

