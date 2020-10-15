APH reports 168 new cases, 3 deaths, 65 recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 168 new cases, three new deaths, and 65 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 80 new cases, one new death, and 32 recoveries.

In Randall County, 88 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 33 recoveries.

See totals for the counties below. APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:32 p.m. on October 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong17112
Beaver7563
Briscoe16112
Carson4021
Castro2765250
Childress8571
Cimarron3230
Collingsworth1918
Cottle33331
Curry1,1368550
Dallam3365281
Deaf Smith1,201231,100
Donley77162
Gray3779333
Hall36127
Hardeman48137
Hansford1836112
Hartley1844154
Hemphill13480
Hutchinson2716203
Lipscomb56131
Moore1,227221,150
Ochiltree2035128
Oldham24117
Parmer51114421
Potter7,021854,716
Quay80251
Randall4,188522,847
Roberts1410
Roosevelt3596182
Sherman71163
Swisher1263104
Texas1,689101,577
Union37218
Wheeler5248
TOTAL20,23427714,812
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss