APH reports 168 new cases, 3 deaths, 65 recoveries in the Amarillo area

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 168 new cases, three new deaths, and 65 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 80 new cases, one new death, and 32 recoveries.
In Randall County, 88 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 33 recoveries.
See totals for the counties below. APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:32 p.m. on October 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|17
|1
|12
|Beaver
|75
|–
|63
|Briscoe
|16
|1
|12
|Carson
|40
|–
|21
|Castro
|276
|5
|250
|Childress
|85
|–
|71
|Cimarron
|32
|–
|30
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|18
|Cottle
|33
|3
|31
|Curry
|1,136
|8
|550
|Dallam
|336
|5
|281
|Deaf Smith
|1,201
|23
|1,100
|Donley
|77
|1
|62
|Gray
|377
|9
|333
|Hall
|36
|1
|27
|Hardeman
|48
|1
|37
|Hansford
|183
|6
|112
|Hartley
|184
|4
|154
|Hemphill
|134
|–
|80
|Hutchinson
|271
|6
|203
|Lipscomb
|56
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,227
|22
|1,150
|Ochiltree
|203
|5
|128
|Oldham
|24
|1
|17
|Parmer
|511
|14
|421
|Potter
|7,021
|85
|4,716
|Quay
|80
|2
|51
|Randall
|4,188
|52
|2,847
|Roberts
|14
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|359
|6
|182
|Sherman
|71
|1
|63
|Swisher
|126
|3
|104
|Texas
|1,689
|10
|1,577
|Union
|37
|2
|18
|Wheeler
|52
|–
|48
|TOTAL
|20,234
|277
|14,812
