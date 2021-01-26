APH reports 167 new cases, 2 deaths, 242 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 167 new cases, two new deaths, and 242 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 71 new cases, one death, and 75 recoveries.

In Randall County, 96 new cases were reported along with one death, and 167 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.11%.