APH reports 167 new cases, 2 deaths, 242 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 167 new cases, two new deaths, and 242 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 71 new cases, one death, and 75 recoveries.

In Randall County, 96 new cases were reported along with one death, and 167 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.11%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 26, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong976108
Beaver3714339
Briscoe673102
Carson20212305
Castro60325793
Childress1,276131,238
Cimarron1201108
Collingsworth1718219
Cottle1347175
Curry4,677583,175
Dallam9609921
Deaf Smith2,554612,418
Donley14510268
Gray1,620421,670
Hall28014255
Hardeman2709319
Hansford32417629
Hartley6999638
Hemphill5162426
Hutchinson904601,163
Lipscomb24011227
Moore1,867602,045
Ochiltree88820921
Oldham932156
Parmer805331,065
Potter16,30835614,757
Quay3958238
Randall15,57223513,646
Roberts50146
Roosevelt1,74042987
Sherman10211104
Swisher36214644
Texas3,278213,160
Union2098104
Wheeler4029391
TOTAL58,1341,19953,518
