APH reports 167 new cases, 2 deaths, 242 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 167 new cases, two new deaths, and 242 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 71 new cases, one death, and 75 recoveries.
In Randall County, 96 new cases were reported along with one death, and 167 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.11%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 26, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|97
|6
|108
|Beaver
|371
|4
|339
|Briscoe
|67
|3
|102
|Carson
|202
|12
|305
|Castro
|603
|25
|793
|Childress
|1,276
|13
|1,238
|Cimarron
|120
|1
|108
|Collingsworth
|171
|8
|219
|Cottle
|134
|7
|175
|Curry
|4,677
|58
|3,175
|Dallam
|960
|9
|921
|Deaf Smith
|2,554
|61
|2,418
|Donley
|145
|10
|268
|Gray
|1,620
|42
|1,670
|Hall
|280
|14
|255
|Hardeman
|270
|9
|319
|Hansford
|324
|17
|629
|Hartley
|699
|9
|638
|Hemphill
|516
|2
|426
|Hutchinson
|904
|60
|1,163
|Lipscomb
|240
|11
|227
|Moore
|1,867
|60
|2,045
|Ochiltree
|888
|20
|921
|Oldham
|93
|2
|156
|Parmer
|805
|33
|1,065
|Potter
|16,308
|356
|14,757
|Quay
|395
|8
|238
|Randall
|15,572
|235
|13,646
|Roberts
|50
|1
|46
|Roosevelt
|1,740
|42
|987
|Sherman
|102
|11
|104
|Swisher
|362
|14
|644
|Texas
|3,278
|21
|3,160
|Union
|209
|8
|104
|Wheeler
|402
|9
|391
|TOTAL
|58,134
|1,199
|53,518
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Salvation Army of Amarillo announces Paper Kettle Challenge winner
- Amid high demand, Minnesota offers COVID-19 vaccine lottery
- Cause of fire that killed former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh undetermined: officials
- Biden to deliver remarks on combating spread of COVID-19
- Should you be wearing two masks? Here’s what Dr. Fauci says