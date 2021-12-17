APH reports 166 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 160 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 166 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 160 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 97 new cases, one new COVID-19-related death and 77 recoveries.

In Randall County, 69 new cases were reported, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 83 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 20.10%.