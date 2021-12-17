APH reports 166 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 160 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 166 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 160 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 97 new cases, one new COVID-19-related death and 77 recoveries.
In Randall County, 69 new cases were reported, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 83 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 20.10%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|216
|8
|299
|Beaver
|650
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|174
|7
|236
|Carson
|605
|28
|818
|Castro
|1,076
|40
|1,341
|Childress
|1,749
|22
|1,705
|Cimarron
|393
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|327
|11
|416
|Cottle
|200
|9
|231
|Curry
|8,419
|133
|7,509
|Dallam
|1,110
|11
|1,287
|Deaf Smith
|2,600
|89
|3,433
|Donley
|297
|18
|620
|Gray
|2,911
|89
|3,819
|Hall
|473
|15
|559
|Hardeman
|396
|14
|442
|Hansford
|467
|27
|1,138
|Hartley
|764
|10
|933
|Hemphill
|664
|3
|712
|Hutchinson
|3,273
|101
|3,899
|Lipscomb
|391
|12
|434
|Moore
|2,641
|91
|3,550
|Ochiltree
|1,414
|38
|1,562
|Oldham
|205
|6
|375
|Parmer
|1,085
|43
|1,537
|Potter
|26,369
|588
|23,975
|Quay
|1,502
|26
|1,119
|Randall
|27,426
|382
|24,820
|Roberts
|99
|1
|104
|Roosevelt
|3,319
|74
|2,780
|Sherman
|238
|16
|288
|Swisher
|1,006
|25
|1,473
|Texas
|4,431
|39
|4,049
|Union
|488
|12
|365
|Wheeler
|685
|15
|779
|TOTAL
|97,897
|2,011
|97,334