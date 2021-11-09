APH reports 163 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 51 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 163 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 51 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 77 new cases, 3 deaths, and 20 recoveries.

In Randall County, 86 new cases were reported along with 1 death and 31 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.21%.