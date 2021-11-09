APH reports 163 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 51 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 163 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, and 51 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 77 new cases, 3 deaths, and 20 recoveries.
In Randall County, 86 new cases were reported along with 1 death and 31 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.21%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|197
|7
|276
|Beaver
|574
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|150
|7
|217
|Carson
|552
|24
|758
|Castro
|990
|38
|1,293
|Childress
|1,553
|21
|1,550
|Cimarron
|329
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|296
|11
|380
|Cottle
|185
|9
|226
|Curry
|7,487
|121
|7,025
|Dallam
|1,047
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,501
|79
|3,311
|Donley
|263
|18
|568
|Gray
|2,597
|80
|3,408
|Hall
|433
|15
|514
|Hardeman
|391
|14
|441
|Hansford
|448
|25
|1,100
|Hartley
|693
|10
|861
|Hemphill
|633
|3
|694
|Hutchinson
|2,887
|92
|3,568
|Lipscomb
|354
|12
|375
|Moore
|2,548
|88
|3,368
|Ochiltree
|1,351
|37
|1,478
|Oldham
|189
|6
|347
|Parmer
|1,044
|37
|1,474
|Potter
|23,877
|555
|22,456
|Quay
|1,056
|23
|940
|Randall
|24,235
|364
|22,762
|Roberts
|82
|1
|93
|Roosevelt
|2,814
|70
|2,531
|Sherman
|229
|15
|280
|Swisher
|980
|22
|1,453
|Texas
|4,141
|39
|4,049
|Union
|359
|12
|322
|Wheeler
|630
|13
|739
|TOTAL
|88,271
|1,891
|91,194