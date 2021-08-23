APH reports 162 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 86 new cases and 133 recoveries.

In Randall County, 76 new cases were reported along with 102 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.48%.