APH reports 162 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card August 23, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 86 new cases and 133 recoveries.

In Randall County, 76 new cases were reported along with 102 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.48%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1687213
Beaver4826470
Briscoe1197180
Carson48114623
Castro799321,068
Childress1,346171,360
Cimarron2632250
Collingsworth2619329
Cottle1527192
Curry5,882885,320
Dallam90691,031
Deaf Smith2,316682,965
Donley22615425
Gray2,289592,544
Hall40515479
Hardeman34612395
Hansford40724947
Hartley6329735
Hemphill5593592
Hutchinson2,148722,506
Lipscomb32112344
Moore2,354752,811
Ochiltree1,105291,209
Oldham1634293
Parmer962351,302
Potter19,67748317,676
Quay67012532
Randall19,45032617,329
Roberts62165
Roosevelt2,285612,001
Sherman21112231
Swisher51419904
Texas3,625353,568
Union27310254
Wheeler54311568
TOTAL72,4161,60371,765
