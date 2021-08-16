APH reports 162 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 110 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card August 16, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 110 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 71 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 42 recoveries.

Randall County reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 68 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.45%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1667209
Beaver4806469
Briscoe1147179
Carson46714610
Castro780321,059
Childress1,342171,359
Cimarron2552246
Collingsworth2569326
Cottle1487194
Curry5,673875,271
Dallam1,05891,031
Deaf Smith2,283682,934
Donley22215422
Gray2,233582,530
Hall40114475
Hardeman34112393
Hansford41124933
Hartley7649735
Hemphill5583590
Hutchinson2,054722,466
Lipscomb32312341
Moore2,339752,759
Ochiltree1,098291,198
Oldham1634292
Parmer954351,291
Potter19,16947317,440
Quay62011529
Randall18,87931517,089
Roberts61164
Roosevelt2,177611,980
Sherman20512228
Swisher50918897
Texas3,605353,555
Union26710254
Wheeler52211566
TOTAL70,7461,57270,335
