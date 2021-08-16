APH reports 162 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 110 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 110 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 71 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 42 recoveries.

Randall County reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 68 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.45%.