APH reports 162 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 110 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 110 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 71 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 42 recoveries.
Randall County reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 68 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.45%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|166
|7
|209
|Beaver
|480
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|114
|7
|179
|Carson
|467
|14
|610
|Castro
|780
|32
|1,059
|Childress
|1,342
|17
|1,359
|Cimarron
|255
|2
|246
|Collingsworth
|256
|9
|326
|Cottle
|148
|7
|194
|Curry
|5,673
|87
|5,271
|Dallam
|1,058
|9
|1,031
|Deaf Smith
|2,283
|68
|2,934
|Donley
|222
|15
|422
|Gray
|2,233
|58
|2,530
|Hall
|401
|14
|475
|Hardeman
|341
|12
|393
|Hansford
|411
|24
|933
|Hartley
|764
|9
|735
|Hemphill
|558
|3
|590
|Hutchinson
|2,054
|72
|2,466
|Lipscomb
|323
|12
|341
|Moore
|2,339
|75
|2,759
|Ochiltree
|1,098
|29
|1,198
|Oldham
|163
|4
|292
|Parmer
|954
|35
|1,291
|Potter
|19,169
|473
|17,440
|Quay
|620
|11
|529
|Randall
|18,879
|315
|17,089
|Roberts
|61
|1
|64
|Roosevelt
|2,177
|61
|1,980
|Sherman
|205
|12
|228
|Swisher
|509
|18
|897
|Texas
|3,605
|35
|3,555
|Union
|267
|10
|254
|Wheeler
|522
|11
|566
|TOTAL
|70,746
|1,572
|70,335