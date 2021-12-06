APH reports 161 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 283 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 161 new cases of COVID-19, one new COVID-19-related death and 283 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 84 new cases and 110 recoveries.

In Randall County, 77 new cases were reported, one new death and 173 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 19.19%.