APH reports 155 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 7 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 155 new cases of COVID-19 1 death and 7 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 69 new cases and 3 recoveries.

In Randall County, 86 new cases were reported 1 death and 4 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 5.81%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1537199
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1056164
Carson43714587
Castro757321,035
Childress1,329171,355
Cimarron2392222
Collingsworth2499321
Cottle1437184
Curry5,402865,236
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,216682,879
Donley21615413
Gray2,174582,478
Hall39614472
Hardeman32712374
Hansford40624920
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5453584
Hutchinson1,922722,353
Lipscomb31712338
Moore2,277732,685
Ochiltree1,054271,175
Oldham1584287
Parmer937351,278
Potter18,10746317,246
Quay54211527
Randall17,58831116,823
Roberts60161
Roosevelt5,053591,971
Sherman20012222
Swisher48718869
Texas3,548343,512
Union26110251
Wheeler50911559
TOTAL69,7121,55069,756
