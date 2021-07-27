APH reports 155 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 7 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 155 new cases of COVID-19 1 death and 7 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 69 new cases and 3 recoveries.
In Randall County, 86 new cases were reported 1 death and 4 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 5.81%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|153
|7
|199
|Beaver
|475
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|105
|6
|164
|Carson
|437
|14
|587
|Castro
|757
|32
|1,035
|Childress
|1,329
|17
|1,355
|Cimarron
|239
|2
|222
|Collingsworth
|249
|9
|321
|Cottle
|143
|7
|184
|Curry
|5,402
|86
|5,236
|Dallam
|879
|9
|1,021
|Deaf Smith
|2,216
|68
|2,879
|Donley
|216
|15
|413
|Gray
|2,174
|58
|2,478
|Hall
|396
|14
|472
|Hardeman
|327
|12
|374
|Hansford
|406
|24
|920
|Hartley
|624
|9
|725
|Hemphill
|545
|3
|584
|Hutchinson
|1,922
|72
|2,353
|Lipscomb
|317
|12
|338
|Moore
|2,277
|73
|2,685
|Ochiltree
|1,054
|27
|1,175
|Oldham
|158
|4
|287
|Parmer
|937
|35
|1,278
|Potter
|18,107
|463
|17,246
|Quay
|542
|11
|527
|Randall
|17,588
|311
|16,823
|Roberts
|60
|1
|61
|Roosevelt
|5,053
|59
|1,971
|Sherman
|200
|12
|222
|Swisher
|487
|18
|869
|Texas
|3,548
|34
|3,512
|Union
|261
|10
|251
|Wheeler
|509
|11
|559
|TOTAL
|69,712
|1,550
|69,756