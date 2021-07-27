APH reports 155 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 7 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 155 new cases of COVID-19 1 death and 7 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 69 new cases and 3 recoveries.

In Randall County, 86 new cases were reported 1 death and 4 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 5.81%.