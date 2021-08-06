APH reports 154 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries for Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by: Erin Rosas

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 154 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 recoveries, for the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, and eight recoveries.

Randall County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.72%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1637207
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1147167
Carson45614596
Castro774321,051
Childress1,338171,356
Cimarron2492243
Collingsworth2549321
Cottle1477187
Curry5,575875,250
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,276682,905
Donley22215418
Gray2,216582,520
Hall39714475
Hardeman33112380
Hansford41124931
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5513587
Hutchinson2,023722,428
Lipscomb32112339
Moore2,319752,728
Ochiltree1,079271,179
Oldham1624289
Parmer945351,281
Potter18,50946817,289
Quay58011527
Randall18,14131216,887
Roberts61164
Roosevelt2,113591,977
Sherman20312227
Swisher49818887
Texas3,595353,544
Union26510252
Wheeler51311562
TOTAL68,8011,56270,267
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss