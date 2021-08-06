APH reports 154 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries for Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 154 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 recoveries, for the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, and eight recoveries.
Randall County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.72%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|163
|7
|207
|Beaver
|475
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|114
|7
|167
|Carson
|456
|14
|596
|Castro
|774
|32
|1,051
|Childress
|1,338
|17
|1,356
|Cimarron
|249
|2
|243
|Collingsworth
|254
|9
|321
|Cottle
|147
|7
|187
|Curry
|5,575
|87
|5,250
|Dallam
|879
|9
|1,021
|Deaf Smith
|2,276
|68
|2,905
|Donley
|222
|15
|418
|Gray
|2,216
|58
|2,520
|Hall
|397
|14
|475
|Hardeman
|331
|12
|380
|Hansford
|411
|24
|931
|Hartley
|624
|9
|725
|Hemphill
|551
|3
|587
|Hutchinson
|2,023
|72
|2,428
|Lipscomb
|321
|12
|339
|Moore
|2,319
|75
|2,728
|Ochiltree
|1,079
|27
|1,179
|Oldham
|162
|4
|289
|Parmer
|945
|35
|1,281
|Potter
|18,509
|468
|17,289
|Quay
|580
|11
|527
|Randall
|18,141
|312
|16,887
|Roberts
|61
|1
|64
|Roosevelt
|2,113
|59
|1,977
|Sherman
|203
|12
|227
|Swisher
|498
|18
|887
|Texas
|3,595
|35
|3,544
|Union
|265
|10
|252
|Wheeler
|513
|11
|562
|TOTAL
|68,801
|1,562
|70,267