APH reports 154 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries for Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 154 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 recoveries, for the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, and eight recoveries.

Randall County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19, and five recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.72%.